GPS Tracker for your car: Why will Onelap Micro keep your vehicle safe?

Benefits of Having Onelap Micro for Your Car

Here are the benefits of the GPS tracker for car:

1. Live GPS Tracking:

If you're a cab fleet owner, then it's not surprising that you want to have each & every detail of your vehicles. Live GPS tracking will put you in direct control of your car, and it offers a lot of benefits of viewing your vehicle's progress in real-time to increasing your vehicle's overall business productivity.

2. Instant Anti-Theft Alarm:

It is one of the critical features of this GPS device that can secure your car from theft. Suppose, you go to the office regularly from your vehicle and park your car in the office parking area where someone is keeping an eye on your car daily & one day you park your car in the office parking area like every other day before going inside the office, after that a suspicious person who was keeping an eye on your vehicle for so many days tries to steal it. Still, due to the anti-theft alarm, you get instant notification with alarm & he won't be able to take your car.

3. Daily Stats:

Human health is essential and so does the health of your car & Daily Statistics of your vehicle keep you updated on your car like how much distance it has covered, where it has travelled, which routes it has taken & how much time it has taken. These are the details that every car owner or cab fleet owner wants to know & this feature is perfect for it.

4. Mark Geofences:

It is a feature that helps you mark a particular geographical area so that whenever you enter or exit that specific area, you will be notified. For example, you have marked the parking area nearby your home as a Geofence; now, whenever you will exit or enter that area, you will get a notification.

5. Cost-effective:

Onelap Micro GPS device isn't costly at all. Its price range starts from ₹3000 which isn't very expensive at all considering the average car prices in India, which range from ₹3 Lakh- ₹10 Lakh & considering the car price & the losses that the vehicle owner faces after losing their car in theft cases, this is a minimal amount to pay for making your car theft-proof.