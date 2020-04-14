Govt to sell sovereign gold bonds in 6 tranches in Apr-Sep

The date of subscription for the first tranche will be Apr 20-24 and date of issuance will be Apr 28. The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corp of India, designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges, the release said.

The Budget has projected raising 105 bln rupees through sovereign gold bonds and gold monetisation scheme in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar).