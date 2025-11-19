 Govt To Notify New ITR Forms By January 2026, Implement Them From April
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovt To Notify New ITR Forms By January 2026, Implement Them From April

Govt To Notify New ITR Forms By January 2026, Implement Them From April

The updated regulations will mark the transition from the nearly six-decade old Income Tax Act of 1961, multiple reports cited Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Ravi Agrawal as saying.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Govt To Notify New ITR Forms By January 2026, Implement Them From April | Pixabay

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department will notify new income‑tax return (ITR) forms and related rules under the streamlined Income Tax Act, 2025, by January, and the updated regulations be effective from April 1, 2026.

The updated regulations will mark the transition from the nearly six-decade old Income Tax Act of 1961, multiple reports cited Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Ravi Agrawal as saying.

Agrawal said the department is designing the new forms keeping it simple and easy to comply and adapt to.

“We are in the process of designing the new forms and rules, and our aim is to notify them by January so that taxpayers have adequate time to adjust their systems and processes,” he was quoted as saying at the inauguration of Taxpayers' Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here.

FPJ Shorts
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Read Also
LIC Managing Director Ratnakar Patnaik Pitches For Exempting Life Insurance Sector From GST, Helping...
article-image

Analysts said that the current framework of the rules is largely drafted in traditional legal language making it hard to understand and interpret. They said new rules should use simplified language, include illustrations for valuation rules, and align form structure with revamped TDS provisions under the new Income-tax Act 2025.

The Taxpayers’ Lounge offer a wide range of assistance and interactive resources that help with PAN/e‑PAN applications, Aadhaar–PAN linking and resolving PAN-related queries.

Further, it will offer support for e‑filing, Form 26AS queries, TDS issues, guidance on international taxation, faceless assessment and appeals, and and other online filing issues.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Open Flat, Mixed Global Cues & Lack Of Major Domestic Triggers Keep Investor Sentiment...
article-image

Agrawal added that the Income Tax Department will release outstanding tax refunds by December. "We have analysed and found that some wrong refunds or deductions were being claimed so there is scrutiny, but we hope to release the remaining refunds by this month or December," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Surges ₹1,500 To ₹1,27,300 Per 10 Grams In Delhi As Global Prices Rally On Safe-Haven...

Gold Surges ₹1,500 To ₹1,27,300 Per 10 Grams In Delhi As Global Prices Rally On Safe-Haven...

Adani Sells Additional 13% Stake In AWL Agri Business To Wilmar

Adani Sells Additional 13% Stake In AWL Agri Business To Wilmar

India–US Trade Breakthrough Nears: First Phase Of Bilateral Agreement Set To Ease Tariffs After...

India–US Trade Breakthrough Nears: First Phase Of Bilateral Agreement Set To Ease Tariffs After...

Servotech Secures ₹74 Crore Rooftop Solar Project Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme For 5,886 SC/ST Homes

Servotech Secures ₹74 Crore Rooftop Solar Project Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme For 5,886 SC/ST Homes

US Funding Halt Pushes World Health Organization Toward 2,000 Global Job Cuts By 2026, Geneva Office...

US Funding Halt Pushes World Health Organization Toward 2,000 Global Job Cuts By 2026, Geneva Office...