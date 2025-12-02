 Govt To Divest 6 Per Cent Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra After OFS Sees 400 Pc Subscription; Nearly ₹2,500 Crore Expected
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovt To Divest 6 Per Cent Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra After OFS Sees 400 Pc Subscription; Nearly ₹2,500 Crore Expected

Govt To Divest 6 Per Cent Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra After OFS Sees 400 Pc Subscription; Nearly ₹2,500 Crore Expected

Government on Tuesday decided to exercise green shoe option and will divest 6 per cent stake in state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) through Offer for Sale (OFS) following overwhelming response from investors on the first day of subscription.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Government invokes green shoe option after Bank of Maharashtra OFS sees massive 400% subscription on day one | File Photo

New Delhi, Dec 2: Government on Tuesday decided to exercise green shoe option and will divest 6 per cent stake in state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) through Offer for Sale (OFS) following overwhelming response from investors on the first day of subscription.

OFS Opens for Non-Retail Investors

The OFS of BoM opened for subscription earlier on Tuesday for non-retail investors at a floor price of Rs 54 per share.

Massive Oversubscription on Day One

FPJ Shorts
Thane Civil Hospital Performs 4,271 Surgeries In 7 Months Despite Operating From Temporary Building
Thane Civil Hospital Performs 4,271 Surgeries In 7 Months Despite Operating From Temporary Building
'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding Sessions During IPL Days; Video
'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding Sessions During IPL Days; Video
Adani Completes ₹231 Crore Acquisition Of Trade Castle Tech Park To Boost AdaniConneX Infrastructure Expansion
Adani Completes ₹231 Crore Acquisition Of Trade Castle Tech Park To Boost AdaniConneX Infrastructure Expansion
Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To 10 PM
Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To 10 PM

On the first day, it subscribed 400 per cent of the base size 38,45,77,748 shares triggering exercise of green shoe option of additional 1 per cent.

DIPAM Secretary Confirms Move

"Offer for sale in Bank of Maharashtra received overwhelming response in the markets today. The issue was subscribed to 400 per cent of the base size. The government has decided to exercise the green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

Retail Investors to Bid on December 3

"Retail investors get to bid tomorrow on 3rd December 2025. Congratulations to the staff and leadership at the Bank of Maharashtra for outstanding financial performance over the last few years. Keep it going...," he said.

Government to Raise Nearly Rs 2,500 Crore

At the floor price the government would mop up about Rs 2,492 crore by divesting its 6 per cent stake in the state-owned lender.

OFS Pricing and Structure

The floor price for the Bank of Maharashtra OFS has been set at Rs 54 per share, reflecting a 6.34 per cent discount from its Monday's closing price of Rs 57.66 apiece on the BSE.

The base offer comprises 38,45,77,748 shares, representing 5 per cent of paid up equity share capital of the Bank, with an additional 7,69,15,549 shares, or 1 per cent stake, available under the green-shoe option, taking the total to over 46.14 crore shares, or 6 per cent of the stake in the Pune-based lender.

Stake to Fall Below 75%

The government currently holds a 79.60 per cent stake in the Pune-based bank. With the stake dilution, the bank would be able to meet the minimum public shareholding norm of 25 per cent as the government stake will come down below 75 per cent.

Regulatory Compliance Requirement

This is in line with the Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which mandate that all listed companies, including those in the public sector, must have a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.

Deadline for PSUs Extended to 2026

Capital market regulator Sebi has given forbearance to CPSEs and public sector financial institutions till August 2026.

Also Watch:

Read Also
India’s Banking Sector Set For Stronger H2 FY26 Performance Amid Better Macros, Stable Margins:...
article-image

Other Banks Above Threshold

Other four lenders where the government's stake is more than minimum public shareholding threshold are Indian Overseas Bank at 94.6 per cent, Punjab & Sind Bank 93.9 per cent, UCO Bank 91 per cent, and Central Bank of India 89.3 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Completes ₹231 Crore Acquisition Of Trade Castle Tech Park To Boost AdaniConneX...

Adani Completes ₹231 Crore Acquisition Of Trade Castle Tech Park To Boost AdaniConneX...

Govt To Divest 6 Per Cent Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra After OFS Sees 400 Pc Subscription; Nearly...

Govt To Divest 6 Per Cent Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra After OFS Sees 400 Pc Subscription; Nearly...

US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As...

US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As...

Banks Return Over ₹10,000 Crore In Unclaimed Deposits To Families In 3 Years; SBI, ICICI Lead...

Banks Return Over ₹10,000 Crore In Unclaimed Deposits To Families In 3 Years; SBI, ICICI Lead...

UPI Transactions Grow 32% In November As Consumption Remains Robust

UPI Transactions Grow 32% In November As Consumption Remains Robust