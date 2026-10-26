Govt Targets $250 Billion Engineering Goods Export By 2030

The Department of Commerce and Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) have held discussions to develop a strategy for increasing India's engineering exports to $250 billion by 2030.

As per a report by PRI, the deliberations, organised under the Chintan Shivir initiative, focused on expanding international market access, improving competitiveness and ensuring the long-term availability of essential raw materials.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted the sector's resilience and called for greater efforts to strengthen India's position in global markets.

Engineering Exports Cross $70 Billion In 6 Months

India's engineering exports exceeded $70 billion during the first half of FY27, registering nearly 20% year-on-year growth, Agrawal said.

The discussions brought together senior policymakers, industry representatives, sector experts and other stakeholders to identify opportunities and challenges facing exporters.

Participants emphasised the importance of making better use of existing free trade agreements to secure access to international markets.

They also raised concerns over the availability of quality raw materials at competitive prices.

Building resilient supply chains and ensuring consistent access to essential inputs were identified as priorities for sustaining export growth.

EEPC India Sees Potential For $300 Billion Exports By 2030

As per the report, Department of Commerce Joint Secretary Vimal Anand urged EEPC India to reconsider its long-term export ambitions, suggesting that engineering shipments could potentially reach $300 billion by 2030.

He said sustained industry-government cooperation and continued efforts to improve competitiveness could help the sector achieve this higher target.

EEPC India Chairman Pankaj Chadha expressed confidence in the industry's growth prospects, highlighting the importance of closer coordination between exporters and policymakers.

Chadha said engineering exports were on course to exceed the previous financial year's performance.

He projected that overseas shipments from the sector could cross $140 billion during FY27.

The discussions highlighted the need for coordinated measures covering trade agreements, raw material supplies and supply-chain competitiveness.

The proposed strategy aims to strengthen India's engineering export capabilities while supporting sustained expansion in international markets.