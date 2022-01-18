Govt suspends GAIL director Ranganathan after CBI arrest

The government has suspended GAIL (India) Ltd' Director (Marketing) E S Ranganathan, after his arrest by the CBI over allegedly taking bribes to give discounts to private companies buying petrochemical products from the state-owned gas utility.

Earlier on January 17, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued orders suspending Ranganathan from service, pending probe, the reports said.

E S Ranganathan, who was appointed Director (Marketing) of GAIL in July 2020, was to superannuate in May next year.

The CBI had started searches in connection with discounts that Ranganathan had allegedly promised to private companies in exchange for a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:01 PM IST