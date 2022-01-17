Govt receives over Rs 6,600 crore as dividend from CPSEs

The government has received about Rs 6,600 crore as dividend tranches from various Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including GAIL , NMDC and Power Grid.

"Government has received about Rs 972 crore and Rs 2506 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited as dividend tranches," stated Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey sai.

DIPAM secretary added that the government has received about Rs 1605 crore and Rs 913 crore from NMDC and GAIL as dividend tranches.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, HLL Lifecare Ltd, FAGMIL and NSIC have given Rs. 351 crore, Rs. 149 crore, Rs 19 crore, Rs. 12 crore and Rs. 31 crore as dividend tranches.

