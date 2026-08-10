Govt Raises ₹45,306 Crore Through Disinvestment, Asset Monetisation In FY26

PTI

The Centre’s revenue from disinvestment of public sector enterprises and asset monetisation exceeded expectations in FY26, with total collections reaching ₹45,306 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The government had estimated miscellaneous capital receipts, which include proceeds from PSU disinvestment and monetisation of public assets, at ₹33,837 crore in the Revised Estimates for 2025-26.

According to Chaudhary’s written reply, the government received ₹45,306.05 crore during FY26. Of this, ₹16,885.56 crore came through disinvestment, while ₹28,420.49 crore was generated through asset monetisation.

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FY27 target set at ₹80,000 crore

For the ongoing financial year, the government has budgeted ₹80,000 crore under miscellaneous capital receipts. So far in FY27, collections under this category have reached ₹59,083 crore, including nearly ₹6,367 crore from asset monetisation.

A significant portion of the FY27 receipts has come through disinvestment activities. The government has raised ₹52,716 crore through Offer for Sale (OFS) transactions involving companies such as Central Bank of India, Coal India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), NHPC, NLC India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Cochin Shipyard.

The receipts also included strategic disinvestment proceeds from Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd.

Disinvestment collections show year-on-year variation

The government’s disinvestment proceeds have fluctuated over recent years. In FY26, collections stood at ₹16,886 crore, compared with ₹10,163 crore in FY25.

Earlier, disinvestment receipts were ₹16,507 crore in FY24, ₹35,294 crore in FY23 and ₹13,534 crore in FY22.

The government’s focus on asset monetisation and strategic disinvestment forms part of its broader effort to unlock value from public sector assets and raise resources for development expenditure.

With FY27 collections already exceeding the annual target, the government’s capital receipt strategy has gained momentum, although future proceeds will depend on market conditions and the completion of planned transactions.