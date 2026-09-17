Govt Proposes Mandatory CCTV Surveillance At Medical Stores To Curb Illegal Sale Of Prescription Drugs

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The government has proposed mandatory CCTV surveillance at retail medical stores as part of efforts to prevent the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines.

The Health Ministry introduced the proposal through a draft gazette notification under the Drugs Rules, 1945, issued on September 8.

The ministry has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed amendment before finalising the rules.

CCTV monitoring proposed for regulated medicines

The draft amendment aims to strengthen oversight of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs, which are required to be sold only against valid prescriptions. The proposal follows recommendations from the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) after discussions with the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC).

“The proposed amendment seeks to address concerns relating to unauthorized access to and sale of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs and recommends mandatory CCTV surveillance at medical stores as an additional regulatory safeguard,” the health ministry said.

The ministry said CCTV systems would help maintain records of prescription drug transactions and improve accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“The proposed CCTV surveillance mechanism will also enhance transparency and accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain, thereby strengthening safeguards for public health,” it said.

Stricter rules for Schedule H, H1 and X drugs

The proposed changes are aimed at addressing compliance issues in retail pharmacy operations and ensuring that controlled medicines are not sold without proper medical authorisation.

Schedule H medicines, including several antibiotics, diabetes and blood pressure drugs, require prescriptions from registered medical practitioners and carry the Rx symbol.

Schedule H1 medicines are subject to stricter monitoring requirements, with chemists required to maintain records of patients, doctors and medicines supplied for three years. This category includes certain advanced antibiotics and habit-forming medicines.

Schedule X drugs, which include narcotic and psychotropic substances such as morphine, have stricter storage and sale requirements due to their potential for misuse. Pharmacies must maintain prescription records and follow additional licensing conditions for these medicines.

The Health Ministry said the proposed amendment is expected to improve monitoring of drug distribution and help curb access to prescription medicines without valid prescriptions.