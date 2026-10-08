Govt Plans To Release Consultation Paper On AI Regulation Within A Month

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The Union government will release a consultation paper on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation within a month, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, Oct 8.

The proposed document will outline key concerns surrounding AI safety, deepfakes, psychological risks and workforce preparedness, forming the foundation for India's future regulatory framework.

Vaishnaw said the government's approach would prioritise human welfare while encouraging the responsible development and adoption of emerging technologies.

Focus on safety and deepfake risks

Speaking about the proposed framework, Vaishnaw emphasised that protecting people must remain central to AI governance.

"Humanity has to be the most important part of this aspect," he said.

The consultation paper will examine safeguards against potential misuse of AI, particularly the growing threat posed by increasingly sophisticated deepfakes.

According to the minister, improvements in deepfake technology are making manipulated content more convincing, increasing the possibility of individuals being deceived or influenced through false information.

The government will consider measures to address these risks as part of its broader regulatory approach.

Vaishnaw also highlighted concerns about the possible psychological effects of AI.

He said the technology had been associated with certain psychological disorders and indicated that the consultation would examine such concerns.

The proposed framework will therefore consider both technological safety and the potential consequences of AI use for individuals.

Govt emphasises AI skilling and industry responsibility

Another priority will be ensuring that technological advances benefit all sections of society.

Vaishnaw said the consultation would address skilling requirements and examine ways to prevent vulnerable groups from being excluded as AI transforms economic activity.

The government intends to pursue an inclusive approach that places people at the centre of technological change.

The minister also stressed that businesses developing and deploying AI systems must take substantial responsibility for managing associated risks.

"The bulk of the responsibility has to be on industry," he said.

The consultation process will seek inputs before the government proceeds with its regulatory plans.

Vaishnaw indicated that the feedback received would help determine India's approach to AI governance, including the responsibilities of technology companies and safeguards needed to protect users.