Govt of Tripura & NTPC Renewable Energy sign MoU to collaborate in renewable energy development of the State

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPC REL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tripura on January 16, 2023, in New Delhi for the development of floating and ground-mounted renewable energy projects in the state of Tripura. The MoU was signed by Shri Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC REL, and Shri Mahananda Debbarma, Director General and CEO, Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.

The MoU was signed in the august presence of Shri Manik Saha, the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Jishnu Debbarma, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Brijesh Pandey, IAS, Secretary (Power), and other senior officials from the Government of Tripura. On behalf of NTPC Ltd., Shri Chandan Kumar Mondol, Director (Commercial), Shri Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), and Shri Mohit Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, NTPC REL, were also present to grace the occasion.

This MoU embarks upon the journey towards the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the state of Tripura and shall help the government of Tripura meet its clean energy commitments and obligations.

