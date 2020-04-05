Govt nominates HDFC Bank to collect donations for PM Cares Fund

People can now donate conveniently from their homes using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, UPI and digital banking channels.

Corporates can also make donations with the following details:

Account No: 59194700000000

IFSC Code: HDFC0000011

PMO PAN No: AAETP3993P

Tax Exempt under Sec 80 (G)

Branch code: 0011, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Donors can also use official UPI handle pmcares@hdfcbank to make donations.

Contributions to the fund are exempt under Section 80 (G) and formal receipts can be downloaded from the PM Cares Portal after 15-20 days of the donation.

Donors can also make contributions to leading national NGOs including Goonj, Rapid Response Force and HelpAge India.