Govt Mulls Annual Random Dope Test For Every Pilot After Air India Incident

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The government is examining a proposal that could require every pilot in India to undergo at least one random dope test annually, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is currently reviewing the country’s existing framework for detecting psychoactive substance use among pilots. At present, regulations require testing of 10% of the overall pilot network.

DGCA Weighs 100% Annual Pilot Testing

Naidu said one proposal under consideration is to ensure that every pilot is randomly selected for testing at least once during a year. However, the regulator will assess the operational implications of such a system before making a decision.

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The minister said aviation safety remains the primary consideration, but authorities must also evaluate how universal annual testing could affect airline operations and other stakeholders.

The DGCA is therefore working on a framework that could balance enhanced safety checks with operational requirements. A final decision on expanding the testing regime is yet to be taken.

AAIB Investigating Air India Incident

Naidu also provided an update on the investigation into the Air India incident, saying the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is handling the probe.

According to the minister, the aircraft and its flight data recorder remain intact and are currently in the possession of investigators. The availability of the aircraft and recorder is expected to assist the investigation by providing access to crucial evidence.

Naidu said the investigation is progressing and indicated that a preliminary report could be available at an early stage.

The proposed changes to pilot testing come as aviation authorities continue to focus on strengthening safety standards. If implemented, mandatory random testing for every pilot would represent a significant expansion from the existing system, which covers a specified percentage of the pilot workforce.

The DGCA is expected to consult stakeholders before finalising the approach, with both aviation safety and the potential operational impact being considered.