Govt Likely To Delay E25 Fuel Rollout After E20 Transition Concerns

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The Centre is likely to delay the proposed rollout of E25 petrol, which contains 25 percent ethanol and 75 percent petrol, following concerns raised over the speed of India’s ethanol blending transition.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the government had initially planned to introduce E20 petrol by 2030, but the target was advanced by five years, making E20 the standard fuel across the country.

However, concerns among consumers and automobile manufacturers over the rapid shift from E10 to E20 within a short period have prompted authorities to reassess the timeline for the next phase.

Speculation about an early E25 launch increased after the government exempted central excise duty on fuel containing 22-30 percent ethanol and the Bureau of Indian Standards notified specifications for higher ethanol blends.

However, a high-level government discussion last week indicated that the transition beyond E20 should be gradual and supported by scientific assessment.

The government is of the view that genuine consumer concerns need to be addressed before moving ahead.

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to examine complaints, although some government officials believe certain concerns may have been exaggerated.

One of the major issues raised by motorists is lower fuel efficiency. Since ethanol has a lower calorific value compared with petrol, vehicles running on higher ethanol blends may experience reduced mileage. Government officials have acknowledged that some decline in fuel economy is expected.

Higher ethanol blends can also create operational challenges. Regular petrol vehicles may face cold-start issues during winter conditions as ethanol requires higher combustion temperatures.

Older vehicles are considered more vulnerable due to ethanol’s ability to absorb moisture, which may increase the risk of corrosion and damage to fuel system components.

A senior government official said the transition beyond E20 is expected to be introduced in a phased manner after considering feedback from vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders.

The shift to E25 will require additional engineering work by automobile companies, including engine calibration, fuel-system testing, corrosion resistance checks, material compatibility assessments and final certification.

Several automakers have already started developing engines with higher compression ratios to improve efficiency with ethanol-blended fuels.

Despite the challenges, experts highlight the benefits of ethanol blending, including its higher octane rating, lower carbon emissions and potential to reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil.

The government has maintained that future ethanol blend transitions will be implemented only after adequate testing, industry preparedness and stakeholder consultations.