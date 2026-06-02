Govt Launches NHPC OFS To Sell Up to 6% Stake, Floor Price Fixed At ₹71 Per Share; Issue Opens June 2

The Central Government will sell up to 6 per cent stake in NHPC through an Offer for Sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 71 per share. |

New Delhi: The government on Monday announced an Offer for Sale (OFS) in NHPC to sell up to 6 per cent of its stake in the state-owned hydropower company.

According to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the OFS includes a base offer of 3 per cent equity and an additional 3 per cent Green Shoe option, which can be exercised if investor demand remains strong.

Floor Price Set at Rs 71 Per Share

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 71 per share.

This price is nearly 8 per cent lower than NHPC's closing price of Rs 77.19 on the BSE on Monday. The stock ended the session 2.07 per cent lower compared to the previous day's close.

OFS Schedule for Investors

The share sale will open for non-retail investors on June 2.

Retail investors will be able to participate in the OFS on June 3.

If the entire 6 per cent stake is sold, the government is expected to raise around Rs 4,200 crore from the transaction.

Part of Government's Disinvestment Drive

The NHPC OFS is the third disinvestment transaction by the government in the current financial year FY27.

Last week, the government sold a 2 per cent stake in Coal India through an OFS and raised Rs 5,542 crore.

Earlier in May, it sold an 8.08 per cent stake in Central Bank of India, collecting Rs 2,266 crore.

With these transactions, total disinvestment proceeds in FY27 have reached Rs 7,808 crore so far.

FY27 Target

In the Union Budget for FY27, the government has set a target of raising Rs 80,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation. This is significantly higher than the revised estimate of Rs 33,837 crore for FY26.