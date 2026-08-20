Govt Launches National Mission Karmayogi Conference To Strengthen Capacity Building

Govt Launches National Mission Karmayogi Conference |

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday commenced a two‑day National Conference on Mission Karmayogi for Mission Karmayogi Development Officers (MDOs) to strengthen institutional capacity‑building mechanisms and their effectiveness across the health sector.

The conference aims to equip MDOs to plan, implement and sustain capacity-building initiatives under Mission Karmayogi, the MoHFW said.

The event provided a platform for institutional collaboration, peer learning and knowledge exchange among MDOs and stakeholders engaged in capacity building.

The conference held in collaboration with the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat (KB) focused its first day on aligning learning interventions with organisational needs, promoting competency‑based professional development and sharing best practices in implementation.

Rakesh Kumar, Director (Training), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted that Mission Karmayogi represents a significant shift from the traditional rule-based approach towards a role-based, competency-driven and capacity-building-oriented approach to civil service development.

He emphasised that MDOs have a critical role in translating this vision into measurable institutional outcomes by identifying capacity-building requirements, facilitating appropriate learning interventions and strengthening a culture of continuous professional development within their respective organisations.

Highlighting the progress made under the Mission, Rakesh Kumar said that 21,927 course enrolments and 17,660 course completions had been recorded, reflecting the growing adoption of structured and technology-enabled learning across the Ministry.

He emphasised that the focus of capacity building should extend beyond completion of courses to enhancing competencies, improving workplace performance and creating tangible improvements in institutional functioning and public service delivery.

He urged MDOs to play an active role in ensuring that the learning acquired through Mission Karmayogi is effectively translated into improved performance and outcomes within the health system.

Rakesh Verma, Chief Operating Officer, Karmayogi Bharat, highlighted the growth of the iGOT Karmayogi platform into the world's largest capacity-building platform, providing a technology-driven ecosystem for continuous learning and professional development of government officials.

Verma also highlighted the growing international interest in the platform, noting that India has signed an MoU with Mauritius and is engaging with several Latin American and SAARC countries to share its experience and explore collaboration in capacity building.

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