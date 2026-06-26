Govt Launches 5-Year Transition Plan To Ease Quality Norm Compliance For Key Manufacturing Sectors

The Central government has introduced a transition framework designed to provide relief to manufacturers across several key industries, including toys, personal protective equipment (PPE), air conditioners, footwear, furniture and select electrical appliances.

The framework allows eligible companies an alternative route to comply with existing Quality Control Orders (QCOs) without immediate full adherence to the prescribed norms.

The scheme, officially notified on Thursday, will remain in effect for five years and is intended as a temporary mechanism to help manufacturers gradually transition into full compliance with QCO requirements.

Under the framework, licences issued to participating manufacturers will initially be valid for two years and can be renewed subject to continued eligibility.

The transition facility covers 10 industrial product segments, including household appliances such as washing machines and water heaters.

The primary objective of the initiative is to ensure that strict quality regulations do not disrupt manufacturing activity, delay imports of essential components or adversely impact downstream industries that depend on them.

The move is particularly significant for sectors that rely heavily on imported raw materials and components, especially from countries such as China.

Since imported goods are also required to meet Indian quality control standards, the new framework provides companies with increased flexibility in sourcing inputs during the transition period, subject to specified regulatory conditions.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), manufacturers operating under 10 existing QCOs will be eligible to apply for approval under the Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026.

Applications will be assessed by a special committee constituted by DPIIT.

The committee will evaluate applicants based on several criteria, including technical capability, past compliance record, quality assurance mechanisms, supply chain management systems and their commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and improving supply chain resilience in India.

The evaluation panel will include representatives from key government bodies such as the Department of Commerce, Department of Consumer Affairs, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), ensuring a multi-agency review process.

This notification follows recommendations from a high-level government panel led by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, which had earlier suggested reconsidering or relaxing QCOs covering more than 200 products.

The panel had raised concerns that stringent compliance requirements were increasing costs for manufacturers and disrupting supply chains, prompting the need for a more balanced, phased approach.