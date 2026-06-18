Govt In Talks With World Bank, ADB For $2.5 Billion Loan Amid Fiscal Strain

The government is in discussions with multilateral development banks to secure around $2.5 billion in fresh funding from existing credit lines as the government seeks additional financial support amid fiscal pressures triggered by the recent Middle East conflict.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are in talks to provide $1.5 billion and $1 billion respectively.

The disbursements are expected to be announced within the next two months.

The funds are intended primarily for urban infrastructure development and job creation initiatives.

This financing forms part of a broader commitment between India and the World Bank Group, which had earlier agreed on annual lending support of $8 billion to $10 billion over a five-year period.

The current proposed loans are expected to fall within this framework.

The World Bank has confirmed ongoing discussions with the Indian government for potential support aimed at structural reforms, particularly those focused on boosting private sector employment and strengthening economic growth.

However, neither the ADB nor India’s finance ministry has issued an official response on the matter.

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India’s fiscal position has come under pressure at the beginning of the financial year due to increased subsidy spending. Rising global crude oil prices, driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the Iran conflict, have forced New Delhi to allocate more funds toward fuel and fertilizer subsidies.

Since India imports more than 80% of its crude oil, elevated energy prices have significantly strained the budget and reduced fiscal space for infrastructure spending.

The proposed multilateral funding is expected to support the government’s ongoing initiatives to modernise infrastructure and accelerate urban renewal projects, which are central to India’s long-term goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

The ADB has already provided extensive support to India, with 683 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance projects amounting to $63.8 billion as of December-end.

Similarly, India remains the largest client of the World Bank Group, with nearly $37 billion in combined commitments from its lending arms.