Govt Fully Operationalises Four Labour Codes, Publishes Rules

The government has fully operationalised the four new labour codes by publishing the draft and final rules required for implementation.

The four labour codes are the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.

These codes were passed by Parliament earlier to simplify and consolidate multiple labour laws into a single framework.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India, the Centre has now completed the process of notifying the rules under all four codes, paving the way for their implementation across the country.

The labour ministry has been working with states and union territories to align state-level rules with the new framework.

The labour codes aim to simplify compliance requirements for businesses and improve the ease of doing business while also strengthening worker protection and social security benefits.

The reforms are expected to bring changes in areas such as wages, industrial disputes, hiring practices, working conditions, and social security coverage.

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The Code on Wages seeks to standardise wage definitions and ensure timely payment of wages across sectors.

The Industrial Relations Code includes provisions related to hiring and retrenchment rules, dispute resolution, and trade unions.

The Social Security Code aims to expand social security benefits to more workers, including gig and platform workers.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code focuses on workplace safety, employee welfare, and health standards across industries.

Many states have already published draft rules or completed the process of framing rules under the new codes.

However, implementation will require coordination between the Centre and states.

Industry bodies have largely supported the reforms, saying they will reduce legal complexity and improve labour market flexibility.

At the same time, several trade unions have raised concerns over job security, workers’ rights, and provisions related to fixed-term employment.

The government has maintained that the labour reforms are aimed at balancing the interests of both workers and employers while modernising India’s labour law framework.