Govt Forms Six Sector-Specific Panels to Boost Domestic Manufacturing

The government has constituted six sector-specific working groups to identify up to 100 products for promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependence.

The groups will discuss and finalise a list of products, which will be submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat within three weeks, Press Trust of India reported.

"The aim is to promote indigenisation of those products," an official was quoted as saying.

The six working groups cover pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices; chemicals and petrochemicals; textiles and footwear; capital goods, automotive and electric vehicles, and advanced capital goods; energy; construction equipment and infrastructure; and defence and aerospace (limited to items with civilian applications) and electronics.

The groups comprise representatives from various ministries and departments, including Commerce, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), NITI Aayog, Pharmaceuticals, Economic Affairs, Science and Technology, Chemicals, Textiles, Heavy Industry, Ports and Shipping, Electronics and Information Technology, Road Transport, New and Renewable Energy, and Petroleum.

All six groups will be chaired by the Secretary of the DPIIT.

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The groups have been tasked with identifying products that are either not manufactured in India or are produced in insufficient quantities to meet domestic demand.

Focus on Reducing Imports and Forex Outflow

The objective is to expand manufacturing capacity for both domestic consumption and exports.

The initiative is also aimed at reducing foreign exchange outflows, which put pressure on the value of the Indian rupee. India's imports rose 7.5% to USD 775 billion in 2025-26.

Among the major items imported by India during the last financial year were crude oil (USD 174 billion), vegetable oil (USD 19.5 billion), fertilisers (USD 16 billion), ores and minerals (USD 14.12 billion), coal, coke and briquettes (USD 27.9 billion), chemicals (about USD 28 billion), artificial resins and plastic materials (USD 22.75 billion), machinery (USD 61.73 billion), transport equipment (USD 34.75 billion) and electronic goods (USD 116.2 billion).