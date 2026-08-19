Govt Explores E10 Petrol Option For Older Vehicles Amid E20 Fuel Concerns

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The Central government has initiated preliminary discussions on whether E10 petrol, containing 10% ethanol, could be made available again as an option for older vehicles alongside the existing E20 fuel, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The discussions are still at an exploratory stage and are being conducted with older vehicles in mind. Officials are examining both technical and non-technical issues, including the implications for India's fuel supply chain. No final decision has been taken so far.

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E10 option could address concerns of older vehicles

The discussions come amid growing concerns among vehicle owners over the limited availability of fuel choices, particularly for people using older cars and two-wheelers that may not be designed for E20 petrol.

While government officials have repeatedly maintained that E20 fuel is safe and does not damage engine components, concerns over mileage and compatibility have continued among some consumers.

The possibility of bringing back E10 would provide an alternative for owners of older vehicles. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran had also suggested on August 17 that consumers could be offered additional fuel choices, including petrol with a lower ethanol blend.

Supply chain remains a major challenge

However, introducing E10 alongside E20 across the country could create significant operational difficulties. The government had argued as recently as July that maintaining multiple grades of base fuel nationwide would present an enormous logistical challenge.

India's fuel retail network would need to manage separate supplies, storage and distribution systems for different ethanol-blended petrol grades. Such an arrangement could increase costs and reduce efficiency, according to the report.

The issue comes after India achieved its target of blending 20% ethanol into petrol last year, five years ahead of the original schedule. The achievement marked a major milestone in the country's ethanol-blending programme.

The latest discussions indicate that the government is now examining whether greater fuel choice can be provided to consumers without undermining the efficiency of the existing fuel distribution system. However, any possible return of E10 petrol remains subject to further discussions and evaluation.