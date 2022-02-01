Govt expects 27% lower dividend at Rs 74,000 cr from RBI and banks in FY'23

The government is expecting a 27 per cent lower dividend at Rs 73,948 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and public sector banks and financial institutions in 2022-23.

During the current financial year, the RBI has paid a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore.

The dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments have been pegged lower at Rs 40,000 crore, as per the Budget document.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:29 PM IST