Govt Achieves 78% Of FY27 Disinvestment Target In Five Months, Raises ₹62,124 Crore

PTI

The Centre has already achieved nearly 78% of its FY27 target for disinvestment and asset monetisation, collecting ₹62,124 crore during the first five months of the financial year.

According to a report by PTI, the government has set a target of ₹80,000 crore in miscellaneous capital receipts for FY27.

Of the amount raised so far, ₹55,757 crore has come through minority stake sales in nine public sector undertakings (PSUs), the strategic sale of Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd and remittances from SUUTI.

LIC Stake Sale Drives Disinvestment Receipts

The 6.5% stake sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) accounted for more than half of the disinvestment proceeds, generating ₹31,515 crore for the exchequer.

The government also raised around ₹5,542 crore through a 2% stake sale in Coal India and ₹4,357 crore through a 6.01% dilution in NHPC. Earlier this week, a 6% stake sale in Hindustan Copper fetched another ₹3,041 crore.

Other companies involved in the government's stake-sale programme include Central Bank of India, NLC India, GIC, IRFC and Cochin Shipyard.

In addition, the Centre has mobilised ₹6,367 crore through asset monetisation via Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). Combined with disinvestment receipts, this has taken total capital receipts to ₹62,124 crore.

IDBI Bank Sale Remains on Government Agenda

The government is also pursuing a strategic sale of IDBI Bank after its earlier attempt failed. Revised bids have reportedly been received from Dubai-based Emirates NDB and Fairfax Financial Holdings, led by Prem Watsa.

The accelerated pace of capital mobilisation comes as the government faces pressure from potentially higher-than-budgeted expenditure, particularly because of increased energy and fertiliser import costs.

For FY27, the Centre has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP.

Separate disinvestment targets have not been maintained since FY24. Instead, the government has included these receipts under miscellaneous capital receipts, with ₹80,000 crore budgeted for FY27.