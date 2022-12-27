Government's debt pile went up to Rs 147.19 lakh cr in July-Sept quarter

e-Paper Get App
The quarter also saw Rs 4,06,000 crore raised via dated securities by the government, and repayments worth Rs 92,371.15 crore were made.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
The Indian government's debt piled up by almost Rs 2 lakh crore between July and September, to hit Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from. This means that it went up by 1 per cent between the first two quarters of 2022-23.

Out of the total liabilities 89.1 per cent came from public debt, while the same accounted for 88.3 per cent of the total liabilities in the April-June quarter.

The quarter also saw Rs 4,06,000 crore raised via dated securities by the government, and repayments worth Rs 92,371.15 crore were made. No ammount was raised through Cash Management Bills during the July-September quarter, while no open market operations were conducted for government securities by the Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI's committee also moved to hike repo rate by 100 bps, taking interest rates higher by a percentage, in order to bring inflation under control.

