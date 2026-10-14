Government To Provide ₹151 Crore For ideaForge’s YETI Heavy-Lift Autonomous Aircraft

The Technology Development Board has committed Rs 151 crore in financial support for ideaForge Technology Limited’s YETI autonomous aerial logistics vehicle, designed to transport heavy loads to remote and difficult-to-access locations | X - @ideaforge_tech

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has signed an agreement with Mumbai-based ideaForge Technology Limited to provide ₹151 crore in financial support for developing an autonomous aerial logistics vehicle called YETI. The vehicle is being designed to transport heavy loads to remote locations where conventional transport faces difficulties.

The project has a total estimated cost of ₹302 crore and will receive debt financing under the government’s Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. The funding will help the company develop, test and validate the indigenous vehicle, with the aim of making it ready for operational deployment.

Moving critical supplies across remote, high-altitude terrain is a demanding logistics challenge. With #YETI, we are developing heavy-lift, #LongRange autonomous aerial capabilities to address this need. We have signed a debt financing agreement with the Technology Development Board (@tdbgoi), under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, to support YETI’s research and development through the Research, Development and Innovation (#RDI) Scheme. This government support strengthens our long-term technology roadmap as we advance indigenous autonomous systems for demanding logistics missions. @IndiaDST @DrJitendraSingh @GoI_MeitY @Joee_vipul @ankit_ideaForge Read more: https://t.co/1uKlfpBquh #ideaForge #AerialLogistics #AutonomousSystems — ideaForge Technology Limited (@ideaforge_tech) October 12, 2026

From Development To Deployment

The project aims to take YETI from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-4 to TRL-9, which represents the progression from early technology validation to a system demonstrated in its intended operational environment. However, actual deployment will depend on successful testing and compliance with the necessary technical and regulatory requirements.

TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak said the development of advanced autonomous systems was creating new opportunities to overcome complex transport and operational challenges. He said indigenous heavy-lift aerial platforms could improve access to remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

A Push For Indigenous Technology

Pathak said the RDI Fund was supporting technology-intensive projects that required sustained investment to move from development to deployment. He added that the agreement with ideaForge reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening India’s capabilities in autonomous systems, robotics and next-generation aerospace technologies, Hindustan Times reports.

The investment is a significant step towards developing homegrown technology for challenging transport operations. If successfully developed and deployed, YETI could offer an alternative means of delivering supplies to areas where poor road connectivity, difficult terrain and harsh weather make conventional transportation unreliable.

What Makes YETI Different?

YETI is being developed as a hybrid unmanned aerial vehicle that combines vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities with a fixed-wing design for long-distance flights. It is expected to carry payloads of up to 200 kg over a targeted distance of 200 km.

According to the project specifications, the vehicle will be capable of operating at altitudes of up to 6,500 metres above mean sea level. Its weather-resistant design is intended to support operations in challenging environments, including high-altitude regions, deserts and marine areas.

Designed For Difficult Terrain

One of YETI’s key features is its ability to operate from small, unprepared landing sites measuring approximately 15 metres by 15 metres. This could make it useful in locations where building conventional transport infrastructure is difficult.

The proposed vehicle will also feature a distributed propulsion and power system with backup capabilities to improve operational reliability. It is being designed to navigate even when global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) are unavailable and maintain communication links over distances of up to 200 km.

Built For Rapid Deployment

YETI is also being designed to support swarm operations, allowing multiple vehicles to operate together. Its containerised transport capability is intended to make the system easier to move and deploy across geographically challenging locations.

The RDI-supported programme will finance further engineering, technology development, integration, testing and validation. The project falls under the deep technology sector, with intelligent systems and robotics identified as its sub-sector.

Potential Boost For Defence Logistics

ideaForge Chief Executive and Co-founder Ankit Mehta said YETI was designed to help armed forces and logistics networks deliver essential supplies to locations where roads end and difficult weather conditions complicate transportation.

The company described the government’s financial support as recognition of the growing contribution of Indian deep-technology companies towards building strategic national capabilities. The project also highlights the potential of autonomous aviation to strengthen the country’s logistics infrastructure.

Success Will Depend On Testing

While YETI’s proposed capabilities could improve supply delivery in remote areas, its effectiveness will depend on how well the technology performs during testing and validation. Meeting technical, safety and regulatory requirements will also be essential before the vehicle can be deployed.

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The project represents another effort to expand India’s indigenous capabilities in autonomous aviation, robotics and next-generation logistics. Its success could help establish new options for transporting supplies across some of the country’s most difficult terrains.

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