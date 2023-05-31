 Government to divest 3% stake in state-owned Coal India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment to divest 3% stake in state-owned Coal India

Government to divest 3% stake in state-owned Coal India

The OFS will be open for two days, as non-retail investors can bid from June 1, 2023, while retail investors will be allowed to buy on June 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Everytime divestment comes up, concerns are raised about privatisation of public sector firms, but despite setting big targets, the government had to stall its stake sale in several major firms. After selling debt-laden Air India following a long struggle and giving up on BPCL's privatisation, the Indian government only raised Rs 31,000 crore from stake sales, far from its target of Rs 65,000 crore target in FY23.

It then lowered the target to Rs 50,000 crore for FY24, and is now selling a 3 per cent stake in state-owned Coal India, through and offer for sale.

Read Also
Finance Minister Sitharaman talks about enhanced state-owned telecom firm, as govt struggles with...
article-image

Moving towards divestment target one PSU at a time

The aim is to sell 9.24 crore shares which make up a 1.5 per cent stake in Coal India, and another 1.5 per cent will be released in case of oversubscription.

The OFS will be open for two days, as non-retail investors can bid from June 1, 2023, while retail investors will be allowed to buy on June 2.

Floor price for each share of the firm, in which the government holds a 66 per cent stake, has been set at Rs 225 with a 7 per cent discount on its last trading price.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misusing funds of clients

SEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misusing funds of clients

Government to divest 3% stake in state-owned Coal India

Government to divest 3% stake in state-owned Coal India

India's GDP beats estimates with 6.1% growth in Jan-March quarter of FY23

India's GDP beats estimates with 6.1% growth in Jan-March quarter of FY23

India's 8 core sectors register higher production; read on to know why they matter

India's 8 core sectors register higher production; read on to know why they matter

Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP

Everest industries rewards employees with 6859 equity shares under ESOP