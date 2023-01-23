Government procures 61.7 mln tn paddy in 2022-23 kharif season | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The government has procured 61.7 mln tn paddy at the minimum support price in the ongoing 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season as of Thursday, the Department of Food and Public Distribution said in a post on Twitter.

The government had purchased approximately 59.5 million tons of paddy as of the week ending January 14.

According to the statement, the government has so far distributed 1.27 trillion rupees to 7.9 million farmers for the paddy purchases.

The minimum support price for paddy this kharif season has been increased by the government to 2,040 rupees per 100 kg from 1,940 rupees in the previous season.

Read Also L&T Construction wins orders for its various businesses

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)