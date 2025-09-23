 Government Of India & Asian Development Bank Sign $125-Million Loan Agreement To Enhance Urban Development & Bolster Climate Resilience In Assam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Of India & Asian Development Bank Sign $125-Million Loan Agreement To Enhance Urban Development & Bolster Climate Resilience In Assam

Government Of India & Asian Development Bank Sign $125-Million Loan Agreement To Enhance Urban Development & Bolster Climate Resilience In Assam

Key infrastructure investments include the construction of six water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 72 million litres per day and 800 km distribution pipelines in the district headquarters of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Nalbari, the Finance Ministry said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed a USD 125-million loan agreement with an aim to enhance urban livability and bolster climate resilience in six districts of Assam.The project will benefit 360,000 residents of Assam by delivering continuous metered water supply and upgrading storm water management systems, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It also seeks to strengthen urban governance through institutional reforms and capacity building, it said.Key infrastructure investments include the construction of six water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 72 million litres per day and 800 km distribution pipelines in the district headquarters of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Nalbari, it said.

Read Also
Optimizing ETL Pipelines: Spark, Snowflake And Airflow For High-Performance Data Processing
article-image

The project will also deploy a real-time monitoring system, aiming to maintain non revenue water below 20 per cent, it said.In Guwahati, the project will enhance storm water management in the Bahini Basin with flood diversion channels, upgraded drainage systems, and a nature-based retention pond to reduce flood discharge and improve groundwater recharge, it said.

The signatories to the loan agreement for the Assam Urban Sector Development Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance for the Government of India, and Mio Oka, Country Director, India Resident Mission, for ADB.

FPJ Shorts
Government Of India & Asian Development Bank Sign $125-Million Loan Agreement To Enhance Urban Development & Bolster Climate Resilience In Assam
Government Of India & Asian Development Bank Sign $125-Million Loan Agreement To Enhance Urban Development & Bolster Climate Resilience In Assam
Vishal Jethwa Gets Emotional While Posing For Paps At Homebound Screening, Mother Consoles Him On Red Carpet - VIDEO
Vishal Jethwa Gets Emotional While Posing For Paps At Homebound Screening, Mother Consoles Him On Red Carpet - VIDEO
13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Found Hiding In Aircraft Wheel Well On Kabul-Delhi Flight, Detained By Indian Immigration Authorities
13-Year-Old Afghan Boy Found Hiding In Aircraft Wheel Well On Kabul-Delhi Flight, Detained By Indian Immigration Authorities
After Meeting EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Calls India 'Critical' Partner
After Meeting EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Calls India 'Critical' Partner

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Of India & Asian Development Bank Sign $125-Million Loan Agreement To Enhance Urban...

Government Of India & Asian Development Bank Sign $125-Million Loan Agreement To Enhance Urban...

Goregaon: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut One Of The Accused In Patra Chawl Money Laundering...

Goregaon: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut One Of The Accused In Patra Chawl Money Laundering...

SolarWorld Energy Solutions Garners ₹ 220.5 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

SolarWorld Energy Solutions Garners ₹ 220.5 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai Motor India See Bumper Sales With Buyers Queuing Up After GST Rate Cut

Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai Motor India See Bumper Sales With Buyers Queuing Up After GST Rate Cut

Space Start-Up Agnikul Cosmos Commissions New Additive Rocket System Manufacturing Facility,...

Space Start-Up Agnikul Cosmos Commissions New Additive Rocket System Manufacturing Facility,...