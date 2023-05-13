 Government creates centre to speed up procedure for deregistration of corporates
The centre has been established as part of several measures taken to further improve the ease of doing business and ease of exit for companies.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The government on Saturday said that it has set up the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) to ensure timely and process-bound deregistering of companies from records as well as provide more meaningful data to the stakeholders. The centre has been set up by the corporate affairs ministry.

Creditors, Debtors may be allowed to reach agreements outside NCLT under new mechanism: Report
"The establishment of the C-PACE will help to reduce the stress on the Registry along with keeping the registry clean besides availability of more meaningful data to the stakeholders. The C-PACE will also benefit the stakeholders by providing hassle-free filing, timely and process-bound striking off their company's names from the register," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the centre has been established as part of several measures taken to further improve the ease of doing business and ease of exit for companies. The centre is situated at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in Manesar, Haryana.

