Government appoints Ashish Upadhyaya as part-time director at affordable housing firm HUDCO

He doesn't hold any stake in the public sector firm and will be link officer for the financial advisor of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
Special secretary and financial advisor at the Ministry of Power, Ashish Upadhyaya has been appointed as a part-time director on the board of government-owned affordable housing firm Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Upadhyaya, a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Services from Madhya Pradesh, will act as the link officer of the financial advisor to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and doesn't have any shares in the public sector company.

