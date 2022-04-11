goSTOPS tie-up with Shoshin Tribe to create awareness, promote sustainable travel

goSTOPS has announced it has joined hands with Shoshin Tribe in their initiative Odyssey Travel Scholarship 2022, to create awareness and bring stories on sustainable and responsible travelling in India to the forefront.

With this initiative, Shoshin Tribe, a travel start-up, will be providing an opportunity through thoughtful and responsible travel, it said in a press statement.

Through an all-expense paid travel scholarship powered by goSTOPS to 6 individuals from different walks of life, the initiative will allow these shortlisted individuals to travel across culture and heritage rich tourism hubs of India.

Commencing from Delhi on 10 April 2022, this 35-day long expedition will cover destinations such as Patiala, Amritsar, Mcleodganj, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, etc. and unexplored villages of Rakhigarhi and Devalsari. The trip will include experiential and recreational activities such as meditation drives, photography walks, Triund Hike with Waste Warriors, village walks and visits to culturally rich attractions like Golden Temple, Wagah Border, Historic Harappa era excavation site, Norbulingka Monastery, etc.

Throughout the initiative, the 6 tribers who resonate with Shoshin's vision and travel philosophies on a life altering journey, will get the opportunity to share their responsible travelling experiences through documentaries, travelogues, videos, posts, and other pieces of insightful content. The entire initiative will focus on themes and insightful conversations around topics like - India's unique and rich cultural history, social entrepreneurship, climate crisis and conservation, world peace and inner joy, etc.

Joining hands with Shoshin Tribe, Pallavi Agarwal, Founder and CEO, goSTOPS, said, “As travel seems set for a major comeback post-pandemic and with the increasing impetus on responsible and sustainable travel today, a fully financed enriching and education expedition opportunity will surely prove to be a life-changing experience for these passionate tribers.”

Himanshu Shekhar, Founder, Shoshin Tribe, said, “The idea is to understand how travel helps us learn and grow in the most unexpected ways. Having goSTOPS as partner for this unique project makes it more special and give us hope about the idea, because when young India will travel, it needs to be responsible.”

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:13 PM IST