GOQii to launch Health Metaverse, announces $10 mn investment from Animoca Brands

GOQii Inc. announced today that it has raised $10 million in an extended Series C Equity round of funding from Animoca Brands.

GOQii is a smart tech-enabled healthcare platform that brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem to its users. GOQii’s offerings include fitness tracker, app, coaching, healthstore, insurance and many others.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with an extensive portfolio of over 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects contributing to building the open metaverse.

GOQii will collaborate with Animoca Brands and its ecosystem companies and projects to develop various offerings that leverage blockchain tokens and gamification in preventive healthcare.

GOQii’s metaverse ecosystem will be powered by a unique virtual token program, the Token. Consumers will receive the virtual token, which powers the GOQii metaverse ecosystem that incentivizes healthy behaviors and gamified fitness actions. These tokens can then be used to unlock products ,services, purchase NFTs, participate in special events and game modes, and access curated and discounted health-focused goods, medical services and insurance products.

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, said, “Animoca Brands is one of the most prestigious names when it comes to gamification and blockchain. Web 3.0 is going to change the way companies interact with consumers. This investment from Animoca Brands and the close partnership will help GOQii bring best-of-class products to consumers and further keep them motivated to #betheforce in theirjourney of fitness.”

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: “GOQii has built a platform that leverages the power of gamification to make the preventive healthcare journey enjoyable for the masses, and we look forward to leveraging its synergies with OliveX and other companies in our portfolio.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:35 PM IST