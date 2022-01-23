Google's new feature warns about suspicious files on Drive

Google has introduced a new security feature to drive to help users stay on top of potentially malicious files, according to reports.

Reports said that Google Drive will now start displaying a warning banner when you are about to download and open a potentially dubious document, image, or any type of file, reports Android Central.

The new feature is rolling out across all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic and G Suite Business tiers.

Users will recognise the security alert if they have been using Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:01 PM IST