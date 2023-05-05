Google unveils its first foldable phone with a teaser, more details inside

Before touch screen phones took over, flip phones used to be a compact option folding screens and keypads into one, as well as a style statement. When foldable handsets were first floated to bring back the era of flip phones, there were initial apprehensions about how durable their hardware will be.

But years later, smartphone makers such as Samsung are shipping millions of units a year, prompting Google to unveil its first foldable device.

Google's entry into the fold

With the camera setup of its flagship Pixel smartphone, Google's new marvel features a 7.6-inch foldable display.

The handset which folds like a book, has been revealed in a teaser tweeted by Google, and it comes with a full-size screen on the front.

The device touted to have the most durable hinge for a foldable device, will compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, since it will be priced at Rs 1.55 lakh.

Packs a powerful battery within

The smartphone expected to be launched at Google's yearly developer conference, will also feature a Google Tensor G2 processor.

Although further details are yet to be revealed, the most expensive Pixel to date will also have a 24-hour battery life.

The announcement comes after Google trained Android developers to create apps that are suitable for foldable phones.