Google TV likely to have 'restricted mode' that will filter out content deemed inappropriate for kids: Report

Tech giant Google is likely to be working on a "restricted mode" for Google TV that will filter out content deemed inappropriate for kids.

The tech giant is developing a new feature for Google TV that will prevent adult content from automatically playing on the home screen, reports Android Central.

The new content filter feature, dubbed "restricted mode," was discovered by 9to5Google in the most recent update to the Android TV launcher.

As its name implies, the feature will make hiding age-inappropriate content from kids a breeze, the report said.

However, restricted mode appears to be effective only on ad-supported free movies and TV shows as well as their trailers. To unlock this setting, users will need to use their PIN.

Some string in the launcher's new update also mentions "Google TV Channels," which could be in reference to additional free content.

Google TV already allows you to stream more than 300 live TV channels for free, courtesy of its Pluto TV alliance.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:47 AM IST