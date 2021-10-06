Google to use two-step verification system to auto-enroll 150 mn users

Google has decided to auto-enable two-step verification (2SV) for 150 million accounts into the company's system by the end of 2021, the company said. With 2FA/2SV, the app user will receive a text on his/her personal device when entering the password with a unique one-time code to verify identity in order to open the app.

"By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV and require 2 million YouTube creators to turn it on," the company said in a blog post. Google says that two-step verification is "one of the most reliable ways to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and networks."

The search engine giant originally introduced its effort to auto-enroll users into the two-factor authentication system back in May. iOS device owners can use Chrome to autofill saved passwords in their other apps as well, and Google says they will soon be able to use Chrome's password generation tool for any iOS app.

"We also recognise that today's 2SV options aren't suitable for everyone, so we are working on technologies that provide a convenient, secure authentication experience and reduce the reliance on passwords in the long-term," the firm noted.

In addition, Google has also shared the details of its Inactive Account Manager, which aims to better protect digital accounts after people stop using them. The Inactive Account Manager, available under My Account settings, allow users determine when an account should be considered inactive, whom to notify and what to share when an account is inactive.

