Google, JSR pump Rs 119 crore into Indian agritech startup Cropin

Cropin

The agritech sector in India is expected to hit gross market valuation of $34 billion by 2027, thanks to the country's thriving agtricultural sector. With eyes on the potential of this sector Google, along with JSR has invested Rs 113 crore in agritech startup Cropin.

Read Also Agritech firm LEAF to help farmers stay afloat in collaboration with HDFC

Cropin will be using the funds to scale up its intelligent agricultural Cloud's efficiency, so that predictions based on algorithms can increase productivity at farms.

Founded more than a decade back, Cropin has collaborated with more than 250 Business-to-business (B2B) clients, to achieve the digital transformation of farms covering a 16 million acre area, from which 7 million farmers have benefited.

The intelligent Cropin Cloud platform provides predictions for farmers beyond India.