Google For India: Google Extends Local Language Support In Gemini, Introduces Personal Loans On GPay; Everything You Need To Know

Google highlighted the company's commitment to India and its plans for the nation on Thursday, October 3, 2024, by revealing significant product updates at the 10th Google for India event in New Delhi.

Google debuted Gemini Live in Hindi, and eight additional Indian languages will be added soon. Gemini Live is presently accessible in English. More than 40 per cent of Indians, according to Google, use voice to access Gemini.

The AI Overviews were also expanded into Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi by the US-based company. There will be two new real-time weather alerts in India for users of Google Maps.

Google promised to take down 170 million fraudulent Maps reviews worldwide. According to the report, Google Play brings in over Rs 4,000 crore for Indian developers every year.

New features for businesses

Google unveiled the nation's SMBs and businesses to its AI-digitised menu option in Search. Businesses will now have text messaging and WhatsApp listed as chat options in Search.

According to Google Pay, 80 per cent of loans in Tier 2 towns have been disbursed. Over 5 crore Indians have reportedly used Google Pay to check their CIBIL score.

Personal and Gold loan

Google Pay and Aditya Birla Finance have partnered to enable Google Pay to share personal loans. Users of Google Pay can now apply for Gold loans thanks to the company's recent announcement of a partnership with Muthoot Finance.

Frauds Prevented

Additionally, Google Pay reported that since last year, they have prevented financial scams with Rs 13,000 crore. According to Google Pay, 41 million warnings for fraudulent transactions have been sent out in India.

Google's initiatives for India

Google declared that its Safety Engineering Centre would open in India. Google, the Ekstep Foundation, and Airtel announced 'DPI in a Box."'Countries will be able to construct their digital infrastructure using a plug-and-play model.