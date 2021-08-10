Google employees who opt to work from home permanently will have to take pay cuts: Report

Google employees who choose to work from home permanently will have to pay cuts than those who are willing to daily commute to work. According to a Reuters report, pay cuts could be as high as 25 percent for remote work if they left San Francisco, for instance, for an almost as expensive area of the state such as Lake Tahoe. Google is setting the pay cut as per a company pay calculator seen by Reuters.

How does it work

Compensation packages are determined by location or where an employee works from.

Screenshots of Google's internal salary calculator seen by Reuters show that an employee living in Stamford, Connecticut - an hour from New York City by train - would be paid 15 percent less if she worked from home, while a colleague from the same office living in New York City would see no cuts from working from home.

From June, Facebook said that those who continue to work remotely even after the pandemic may get reduced pay if they move to a less-expensive area, according to a Bloomberg report.

