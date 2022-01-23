Google AI tools bring back women in science to the fore

Google has developed new machine learning (ML) tools for use by curators at the Smithsonian in the US to help highlight many roles women have played in science over more than 174 years of history.

This project builds on Google Arts & Culture previous work, which made over 2.8 million 2D and 3D images from the museum collections available to the public for the very first time in 2020.

“It is now easier than ever to surface the work of women in Smithsonian history,” Google said.

Women have always been on the forefront of science.

The new Google tools enable three types of research in the Smithsonian’s archives: Comparing records across history by connecting different “nodes” in the metadata, identifying the names of women even when they haven’t been explicit and analysing image records to cluster and group together similarities to facilitate comparison, the reports said.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:49 PM IST