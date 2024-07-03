 Goodbye, Birdie: Koo App, AKA 'India's Twitter', Shuts Down Due Financial Woes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGoodbye, Birdie: Koo App, AKA 'India's Twitter', Shuts Down Due Financial Woes

Goodbye, Birdie: Koo App, AKA 'India's Twitter', Shuts Down Due Financial Woes

Koo boasted over 9,000 VIP members and 2.1 million daily active users, out of a total of 10 million monthly users. They had to scale back despite their success due to financial difficulties and a protracted funding freeze.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

The Indian social media site Koo, which sought to compete with Twitter, is closing. The decision was made public by the founders, Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, who cited high technology costs and unsuccessful partnership negotiations. In April 2023, the company began to lay off a sizable portion of its workforce.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, the Co Founder and CEO at Koo, said in his LinkedIn post, "Here's an update from Mayank Bidawatka and me. Thanks for all the love and support for Koo over the years."

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7214158389881262081/

Koo's reach and expansion

At its height, Koo boasted over 9,000 VIP members and 2.1 million daily active users, out of a total of 10 million monthly users. They had to scale back despite their success due to financial difficulties and a protracted funding freeze.

The founders identified two key problems: the unpredictability of the capital market and the high cost of technology.

Read Also
'Have To Let Go Free Equity Delivery': Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath
article-image

Additionally, the company's founders announced their plan to sell off a portion of its assets. "We will be happy to share some of these assets with someone with a great vision for India's foray into social media," the founders wrote in a note.

Twitter's rival in India

From the start, the platform was directly compared to Twitter, and once Elon Musk took over the microblogging site, it began to gain popularity. "With superior systems, algorithms, and strong stakeholder-first philosophies, we built a globally scalable product in a fraction of the time that X/Twitter did," the note stated.

Thanking their investors and users

They thanked their supporters, team, investors, creators, and users in their parting message. Regarding upcoming endeavors, they are still upbeat. The founders still hope to see an inclusive platform in the future, despite the platform's closure.

Read Also
IREDA Crosses Life High; Shares Jump 6.5% On Bourses
article-image

Our team remained by our side the entire time, through good times and bad. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have collaborated with such a driven group of people who shared our vision for the business."

The founders made hints about returning to the business world. 'We consider ourselves to be entrepreneurs at heart', and 'one way or another, you can count on us to return to the arena.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EV Master Is Back: Tesla Model 3 Gets Facelift With New Upgrades

EV Master Is Back: Tesla Model 3 Gets Facelift With New Upgrades

Goodbye, Birdie: Koo App, AKA 'India's Twitter', Shuts Down Due Financial Woes

Goodbye, Birdie: Koo App, AKA 'India's Twitter', Shuts Down Due Financial Woes

Land Rover Unveils Defender OCTA: The Most Powerful and Capable 4x4 Yet

Land Rover Unveils Defender OCTA: The Most Powerful and Capable 4x4 Yet

Explained: Why India's Leading Telecom Companies Are Raising Tariffs; Check The Latest Rates

Explained: Why India's Leading Telecom Companies Are Raising Tariffs; Check The Latest Rates

PE And VC investments reached $6.9 billion in May

PE And VC investments reached $6.9 billion in May