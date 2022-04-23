Good Flippin’ Burgers raises $1 mn

Good Flippin' Burgers, a burger brand, announced a fresh round of funding today that amounts to $1 million. The new round of seed funding was led by Nikhil Bharadwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters Football Club; Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management; Yatin Shah, Co-Founder and Joint CEO, Wealth Management business, at IIFL Wealth & Asset Management. Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader Deen Dayal Investments along with Kiran Desai (General Council, Netflix India), Vikram Malhotra , Mamta Anand and Vedant Bali participated in the funding round.

The fresh round of funding brings the tally up to $1.1 million raised via CCD (Compulsory Convertible Debenture).

Started by Viren DSilva, Sijo Mathew and Sid Marchant the brand is a dream come true for all three who left their corporate jobs to flip a great burger. Commenting on the fundraise, Sid Marchant, Co-Founder, Flippin' Burgers said, "It has been quite a ride. We started with the simple aim of creating a brand that serves great burgers that are priced right. With the additional funds we will look at expanding in multiple formats – cloud, hybrid, dine in, malls & airports across multiple cities along with strengthening our supply chain."

Rohan Bopanna, tennis player and an early investor in the company said, "Being fortunate to travel the world with tennis, I've tasted burgers around the world, and I can safely say that Good Flippin' Burgers are among the best in the world. As one of the early investors, I am happy to continue this journey with them as they march onwards towards other cities and into Bangalore soon!”

The Good Flippin Burgers team currently has 7 outlets in Mumbai and a Central Kitchen with a head count of 100 and growing. Their menu includes 12 burgers, 13 sides and 3 shakes for vegetarians, non – vegetarians and vegans. Their dine in outlets serve an entire coffee & shake menu as well. Starting with the city of Mumbai, they intend to establish footprints across Delhi (NCR), Pune and Bengaluru in 2022.

