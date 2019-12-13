Goldman Sachs, others fuel USD 30 million in Purplle

New Delhi: Global investment bank Goldman Sachs along with other investors has invested USD 30 million in online beauty and personal care platform Purplle.com in series-C funding round.

This round of funding was led by the US-based investment back, also included participation from existing investors IvyCap Ventures, Blume Ventures and JSW Ventures.

"The funding will be utilised for building unique supply of brands and products on the platform through partnership with global brand houses and own brands, as well as for enhancement of the company's data stack through investments in digital women-focused content," it said.