Gold Trades Higher, Silver Price Falls On The MCX On June 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday, Gold prices were trading higher after it was down for three straight days and Silver prices continued to fall for the fourth consecutive day on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Friday morning at 10:53 am were trading at Rs 58,215 with a loss of Rs 19 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading close to the days low at Rs 68,036 per kilogram, with a loss of Rs 272.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 23 were at Rs 54,100 per 10 grams and Rs 71,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,020.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,250 and Rs 54,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,170 and Rs 59,400, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.