Silver Trades Flat, Gold Prices Fall On July 11; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices were flat and silver futures fell on the MCX on Monday.

The August Gold futures at 9:44 am were at Rs 58,631 down by Rs 58 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading flat at Rs 71,365 per kilogram.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 11 were at Rs 54,450 per 10 grams and Rs 73,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,450 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,410.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,600 and Rs 54,850, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,560 and Rs 59,840, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,400.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,800.