 Gold Surges 1.83%, Silver Jumps 5.10% On MCX Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Weaker Dollar & Safe-Haven Demand
Precious metals rallied sharply on Monday: MCX gold April futures climbed 1.83 percent to Rs 1,59,749 per 10 grams, while silver March futures soared 5.10 percent to Rs 2,65,836 per kg. The surge was fuelled by escalating US-Iran tensions ahead of Trump's deadline, a weaker dollar after the Supreme Court struck down his tariffs, tight silver supply, inventory draws, and gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Updated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Gold and silver prices surged significantly on Monday, amid growing geopolitical tensions and the US dollar's steep fall. MCX gold April futures gained 1.83 per cent to Rs 1,59,749 per 10 grams on an intra-day basis. Meanwhile, MCX silver March futures gained 5.10 per cent to Rs 2,65,836 per kg. Earlier in the day, gold had jumped 2 per cent while silver soared 6 per cent.

Analysts attributed the surge to geopolitical tensions as US President Donald Trump's 10-day deadline for a "meaningful deal” with Iran drew closer. Iran has indicated it is prepared to make concessions on its nuclear programme in talks with the US in return for the lifting of sanctions and recognition of its right to enrich uranium, as it seeks to avert a US attack. Further, the dollar fell after the US Supreme Court struck down a vast swathe of President Trump's tariffs on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

