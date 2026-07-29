Gold Steady At ₹1.47 Lakh Per 10 Grams In Delhi, Silver Rises ₹500 Ahead Of US Fed Policy Decision

Gold prices remained unchanged while silver recovered ₹500 in Delhi as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 29, 2026: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, while silver made a modest recovery of Rs 500 to Rs 2.25 lakh per kg amid firm trends in the international markets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity remained unchanged at Rs 1,47,000 per 10 grams.

However, silver rebounded by Rs 500 to Rs 2,25,300 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 2,24,800.

Domestic Market Trends

Traders said gold remained range-bound, while silver slightly recovered after witnessing a sharp correction in the previous session.

Gold traded flat in both domestic and international markets on Wednesday. However, a stronger Indian rupee added pressure on domestic precious metal prices, said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas markets, spot gold traded flat at USD 4,031.73 per ounce, while silver edged up nearly 1 per cent to USD 57.54 per ounce.

Fed Decision In Focus

"Spot gold and silver are trading in a narrow range near USD 4,040 and USD 57.5 per ounce, respectively, as investors cautiously await the Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP, Commodity Research, at Kotak Neo (formerly Kotak Securities).

She added that a firm dollar continued to cap gold's upside by raising the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.

Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said renewed tensions in West Asia have pushed crude oil prices, reviving inflation concerns and reinforcing elevated US rate-hike expectations.

Also Watch:

According to Jateen Trivedi, VP, Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, investors will closely watch Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's press conference for clues on the future path of US monetary policy.

He said the direction of bullion would depend on the policy announcement and the subsequent movement in the US dollar and Treasury bond yields.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)