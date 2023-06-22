 Gold, Silver Trade Lower On The MCX On June 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Trade Lower On The MCX On June 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 22 were at Rs 54,500 per 10 grams and Rs 72,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Trade Lower On The MCX On June 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

On Thursday, Gold prices were trading lower for two straight days and Silver prices continued to fall for the third consecutive day on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Wednesday morning at 10:07 am were trading at the days low of Rs 58,596 with a loss of Rs 118 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading close to the days low at Rs 68,716 per kilogram, with a loss of Rs 531.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 22 were at Rs 54,500 per 10 grams and Rs 72,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,650, Rs 54,500, and Rs 54,850, respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,600, Rs 59,450, and Rs 59,830, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,000.

