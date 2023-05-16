 Gold, silver trade lower on May 16; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, silver trade lower on May 16; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on May 16 were at Rs 56,640 per 10 grams and Rs 75,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Gold, silver trade lower on May 16; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices on Tuesday fall after gaining on Monday on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Monday saw a dip of Rs 92 at Rs 60,935 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 73,175 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 227.

The price of gold and silver on May 16 were at Rs 56,640 per 10 grams and Rs 75,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,900, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,180, respectively.

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 16: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,060, Rs 61,960, and Rs 62,380, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,800.

