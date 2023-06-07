 Gold, Silver Trade Lower On June 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Trade Lower On June 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Lower On June 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on June 7 were at Rs 55,600 per 10 grams and Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Trade Lower On June 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, Gold and silver prices fall on the Multi Commodity Exchange with the August Gold futures down by Rs 65 at Rs 59,920 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading low at Rs 71,841 per kilogram, with a drop of Rs 115 at 9:46 am IST.

The price of gold and silver on June 7 were at Rs 55,600 per 10 grams and Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,600 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,650.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,600, Rs 55,650, and Rs 56,000, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,800, Rs 60,700, and Rs 61,100, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China exports in May fall to 7.6%, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing

China exports in May fall to 7.6%, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing

BSE And NSE Raise Price Band of 4 Adani Group Companies

BSE And NSE Raise Price Band of 4 Adani Group Companies

Gold, Silver Trade Lower On June 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Lower On June 7; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 7: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75